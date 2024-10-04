What type of musical instrument are you interested in? Some of us likely had an early start and already mastered several. On the other hand, the rest are still novices with barely any experience. If it were up to professionals and instructors, we just need to practice whenever we can. Mogabi is currently crowdfunding a versatile electric guitar. They’re calling it the MOGABI V3.

A standard-size guitar is typically difficult to transport, unlike other stringed instruments. Even with the included travel bag, the form factor is inherently bulky and difficult to store in overhead compartments. Thus, owners have no choice but to pick up and play at home only, which means mastery might take a bit longer than expected.

The defining selling point of the MOGABI V3 is its intuitive folding system and removable rest frames. It allows users to dramatically reduce the physical footprint of their electric guitar with a few simple steps. As the manufacturer illustrates, this version is a dramatic improvement over its previous iterations.

Notable upgrades include a 648 modern single + humbucker magnetic pickup and a microphone preamp. In storage mode, the MOGABI V3 measures 32.2″ x 9.8″ x 4.2″ and 41.6″ x 15.4″ x 2.6″ when it’s ready to rock. The electric guitar weighs around 8.15 lbs. Elsewhere, the construction features an Alder body, a hard maple neck, and a rosewood fingerboard.

It is compatible with standard guitar amplifiers, but you can choose to output audio direction from its two full-range 5W speakers with a 40 mm x 83 mm passive radiator. Take control over your music with the MOGABI V3’s built-in effects, multi-track recording, Bluetooth mode, Mix mode, and more.

Images courtesy of MOGABI AMT