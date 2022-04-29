If you’re searching for the perfect present, tech gadgets can be the perfect answer but are also difficult to get quite right. Depending on your recipient’s age, habit, and tech skills, you might want to pick tech gadgets that are both easy to use and helpful to your recipient. Understandably, this isn’t always easy because someone’s biological age isn’t always correlated to their technological age. ExpressVPN’s tech age quiz could be useful in helping you determine the technological age of your recipient and possibly give you ideas as to what to get them.

After all, different generations use many different types of technology in differing ways. For example, teenagers and millennials are generally glued to their smartphones while the older generation prefers to watch shows on their TV.

If you’re still struggling, check out our list of best-performing tech gadgets that cater to various age groups and interests.

For the gamer in your life: Razer Basilisk V2 Wired Gaming Mouse

Gamers in their early 20s to late 30s will love this one! The new and improved Basilisk V2 is three times fast than traditional mechanical switches and has a 20K optical sensor. Beyond its fantastic sensor, the mouse also has 11 programmable and customizable buttons. While this is primarily a gaming mouse, the Basilisk V2 also functions as a sturdy mouse for everyday use.

For the artsy one you love: Console-shaped Neon Wall Sign

Perfect for teenagers and the young at heart, this neon wall sign adds a pop of color to Zoom call backgrounds and live-stream gaming. We could totally envision this being in a man cave, too!

For those who work from home: Anti-Fatigue Comfort Floor Mat

Regardless of your age, if you’ve got a standing desk, consider getting an anti-fatigue mat to help relieve some stress on your feet and knees. You can even place them in the kitchen while prepping and cooking meals.

For the fitness enthusiast: Mirror

When Mirror first came on the scene, it completely revolutionized how home training worked. Working out from home became the norm with the pandemic, and more people invested in weights and other workout equipment. Here’s where Mirror shines best. Through the Mirror, you can watch and participate in exercises coached by an instructor. The device links up with an iOS app. Unfortunately, Mirror isn’t currently available for Android users. We reckon this would be popular amongst those in their late 20s and 30s.

For the tech newbie: Amazon Echo

A smart speaker is a great way barrier to entry for tech newbies. Simply link the Amazon Echo to the smartphone app and enjoy having the Echo do things like a personal assistant. Regardless of your age and tech habits, the Echo could be a lot of fun for anyone!

For the audiophile: Sennheiser PXC 550 Wireless Adaptive Noise Canceling Headphones

Another gadget anyone could love, the Sennheiser PXC 550’s noise-canceling technology is top-notch. Over-ear headphones have the reputation of being uncomfortable, but the ample padding makes them super comfortable for long-term wear.

For the avid reader: Amazon Kindle Oasis

Avid readers will appreciate the Amazon Kindle Oasis. This sleek e-reader not only allows people to carry multiple books at once, it’s got a large display and an ergonomic design that makes reading so much more fun.

For the frequent flyer: Microsoft Surface Arc Mouse

It might not seem like much but this mouse snaps into shape for usage and can also be laid flat for easy packing. With space being a huge issue for frequent travelers, having a mouse that’s easy to tote around and saves space could be a game-changer.

For the film buff: Anker Nebula Capsule Portable Projector

The film buff in your life no longer needs to purchase an expensive TV to get that premium cinematic experience! With the Anker Nebula Capsule Portable Projector, movie nights are going to get a major upgrade. The great thing about this projector is that it’s equipped with built-in speakers that make the whole experience much more enjoyable.

Whatever you decide, make sure to consider who your recipient is and what they could potentially get out of using these tech items. Remember: The best types of gifts are ones that add value to the lives of the people you’re giving them to.