We’re still reeling from the sheer number of awesome announcements at the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show. Given there were no big reveals from Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo, all eyes were on PC hardware manufacturers and what they have in store for gamers this year and beyond. Acer took the covers off its flagship gaming laptop the Predator Helios 18 AI.

This is the model for people who don’t want to settle for anything but the best and have an unlimited budget to burn. Design-wise, this SKU sticks with the tried and tested clamshell form factor. There is a slight bump that juts out the rear — likely to accommodate all the components that go into its build.

It’s not a dealbreaker by any stretch, but some buyers might find it an aesthetic oddity. Nevertheless, the Predator Helios 18 AI can ship with an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor. The silicon packs up to 24 cores with a maximum turbo frequency of approximately 5.4 GHz.

Play the latest titles with the setting cranked all the way up courtesy of the NVIDIA Blackwell, Geforce RTX 50 Series laptop GPUs. Yes, you can deck it out with an RTX 5090 for seamless gaming and content creation. Immersive visuals come from the 18″ Mini LED panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 4K resolution.

Furthermore, Acer adds a dual-mode display function wherein users can switch from the default 4K resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate to FHD at 240 Hz. Connectivity options include Thunderbolt 5, and Wi-Fi 7 for faster wireless speeds. In true gaming fashion, the Predator Helios 18 AI supports Milkyway RGB, cover logo illumination, and per-key RGB lighting.

Images courtesy of Acer