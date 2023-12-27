The multi-sensory art space teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi is taking shape. Scheduled for full completion by 2024, the 7,000-square-meter experiential art space has now reached 70% completion.

The reinforced concrete structure is fully completed, while the artwork spaces are still being constructed. The structure features an organic form without a distinguishable outline. The exterior does not have a symbolic nature but instead appears indefinite or nebulous, like a cloud. The team explained that without a sense of scale, the architecture becomes a symbol in the architectural sense.

This way, it shifts people’s awareness from symbolism to individual experiences. “When people look at the indefinite, organic architecture from outside, and enter the building from its mouth-like entrance as though wandering through its organs, we aim to create an experience akin to wandering through a forest, unsure whether they are in the forest in its entirety or merely a part of it, and unable to to grasp the scale of the space to begin with. In this way, we hope that each visitor’s experience itself will become a symbolic architecture that exists only within the viewer.”

teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi aims to introduce a new art concept called “Environmental Phenomena” with its design. The artworks presented aren’t independent but created by the environment, which then triggers various phenomena. teamLab emphasized the symbiotic relationship between art and environment in the creation of this project explaining: “Objects like stones and man-made creations maintain a stable structure on their own. Unlike these, the existence of the artworks in teamLab Phenomena are dependent on their environment. The environment produces phenomena and stabilizes their structure – these stabilized phenomena are what create the existence of the artworks.”

teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi is located in Saadiyat Cultural District. The venue is designed to be a “home to infinite curiosity” and designed to adapt to various environments.

Images courtesy of teamLab