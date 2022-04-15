Taylor Stitch’s The Workhorse Hoodie is versatile outdoor wear. Whether you’re off for an outdoor adventure or working under cold temperatures, it keeps you on the go and looking great too.

This isn’t called a “workhorse” for nothing. This is a “go-anywhere, do-anything” jacket made from durable fabric that can take whatever nature throws its way. It is made from the brand’s signature rugged workwear material of a hefty and durable Boss Duck fabric.

It combines with a fabric blend that leans heavily into hemp to make it durable. Yet, it still feels soft to the skin thanks to the addition of cotton and recycled polyester. Taylor Stitch’s The Workhorse Hoodie also features a soft blanket stripe lining and brushed pocket lining made from 100% cotton.

Moreover, this gear comes with a touch of added stretch. This way your movements are not restricted. You can stretch out after a hard day’s work or simply move around with ease. It also features a bi-swing action back for added range of motion. This hoodie ensures you stay warm in chilly temperatures so you can focus on the task at hand and not worry about the cold. It has a metal zip closer down the front that comes with a hidden snap storm flap. A couple of lower patch pockets also help keep your hands warm and it has an internal welt pocket on the chest.

Likewise, Taylor Stitch’s The Workhorse Hoodie has a heavyweight rib at the cuffs and bottom opening to keep the wind out. You can wear this stylish gear as outerwear or on its own and still look cool and comfortable thanks to its versatile silhouette.

Images courtesy of Taylor Stitch