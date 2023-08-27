Taylor Stitch’s Shop Shirt in Chipped Canvas is a “real workhorse.” It’s built to last a full day plus overtime to keep you comfortable and looking sharp. It’s a hardworking, rugged, and versatile piece of apparel than can take you from work to play or vice versa with ease.

A truly classic piece of workwear, this shirt is built from 12.5oz 100% organic cotton, custom-developed for Taylor Stitch in a hefty, plain-weave construction for lasting durability. It has a stone-washed appearance distinguishable through its unique, two-step dye process in which the fabric is dyed then topped with a slightly darker color. This method results in garment with a well-worn look and a broken-in feel for a comfortable and stylish wear straight out of the box.

Taylor Stitch’s Shop Shirt in Chipped Canvas will continue picking up character, like genuine leather that develops its patina, overtime. For full workwear functionality, it comes with two oversized front patch pockets with button-through flaps. It features a double panel front yoke detailing, a flat hem, a signature California collar, and matching four-hole buttons.

This can be worn as a layer or on its own. Taylor Stitch’s Shop Shirt in Chipped Canvas is part of a small batch manufacturing run that may use exclusive materials like dead stock fabrics. It is limited in quantity and may never be in stock again so best to grab one fast while it’s available. It comes in either Navy or Soil color.

