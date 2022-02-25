Never underestimate the power of a hoodie, especially when venturing out in the cold. When it comes to cold-weather wear, Taylor Stitch knows their craft. They know how to keep you warm, from top to bottom, with their selection of jackets, coats, and water-resistant footwear. Add the warm Shackleton Hoodie to the collection and you can now say that you can brave the cold even in casual clothes.

It may not look much from its outside appearance. But it is actually warmer than it looks and that’s thanks to its construction of 11oz of hefty organic cotton. Add a French terry interior for extra insulation (for that warm, fuzzy feeling) and soft texture, then you can be certain that you stay warm and comfortable outdoors.

Taylor Stitch’s Shackleton Hoodie also uses a mix of 98% cotton and 2% spandex for heavy-duty ribbing at the pockets, cuffs, hem, and side panels. A little stretch to the ribbing also ensures a snug and comfortable fit to keep the cold out. As for storage, this outerwear offers two kangaroo patch pockets that also serve to warm your hands. A couple of nickel snaps on the hood also help keep the warmth in from the neck down.

This hoodie features a streamlined and simple silhouette. But the warmth it brings far outweighs the frills that some might look for in a hoodie. It would look good with a pair of jeans and sneakers, and worn over a T-shirt or polo shirt. Taylor Stitch’s Shackleton Hoodie will definitely keep you warm while you keep up with your exercise routine in the cold.

Images courtesy of Taylor Stitch