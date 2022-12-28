Taylor Stitch pays homage to the peacoats worn by 1800s Dutch sailors with the Mariner Coat. It features the classic double-breasted silhouette and a hefty wool blend. But it has a few modern upgrades to make it everyday wear.

The Mariner Coat comes in a shorter length and in a clean, tailored look so it fits in nicely during parties or other gatherings. Yet like its predecessor, it is also designed to handle the rigors of both land and sea. It works great as a sturdy layer over anything from T-shirts to chunky sweaters to keep you warm and comfortable all winter long.

Taylor Stitch’s Mariner Coat is made from a hefty 22-oz. 69% wool and 31% nylon. Then it’s finished off with a breathable 7-oz. 100% organic cotton lining in the body and a 3-oz. 100% recycled nylon lining in the sleeves. It slips on and off easily thanks to the nylon/cotton lining. The dark horn button closures also amp up the classic silhouette.

Aside from its wool blend, this peacoat has two welt pockets lined in soft brushed cotton that serve as hand warmers. An additional storage option comes in the form of an interior stash pocket for your essentials.

Taylor Stitch’s Mariner Coat features eight-button front and wide collars to block the chill off your neck. It’s a handsome cold-weather gear that will serve you well for many uses and will only look better with each passing season. This is a versatile wear that you can pair with jeans, dressed shoes, or just about anything for a casual, laidback look.

Images courtesy of Taylor Stich