The Emerson Jacket by Taylor Stitch is the perfect travel gear for when you want the best in both style and function with your outerwear. It’s a light carry for those weekends out of town and looks sleek for cocktail hour.

Trust Taylor Stich to give you what you need for a day out in the cold but without the bulk. Forget layering up in bundles of clothing when you can have this low-profile jacket for outerwear. Made from 100% organic cotton and with a dual-layered material for extra heft and insulation, it offers warmth for days out in the cold. It is also soft to the touch with its dyed and washed garment.

Moreover, Taylor Stitch’s Emerson Jacket gives you more than enough reasons to bring your important EDC with you on the go without the use of a bag. You can choose from the rounded chest pocket to store your card or wallet, or the two lower patch pockets, which also doubles as hand warmers. The pockets have twill backing on the inside of the garment for stabilization. When it’s time to roll those sleeves up, then thank the handy single button cuff that also helps to secure the sleeves down.

As for aesthetics, this jacket strikes a great balance between rugged and refined. Corozo buttons add a refined feel while under-collar zig-zag stitching lends a rugged touch. The Taylor Stitch Emerson Jacket is strong enough to withstand slight winds and also stylish for a night at the bar. It comes in two colorways: Olive and Navy.

Images courtesy of Taylor Stitch