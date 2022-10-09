A handsome, functional, and versatile jacket is hard to come by. But Taylor Stitch always has a selection ready at your disposal whenever you need one with effortless good looks. Take for instance their Bomber Jacket in Bark EverWax which features a design that harks back to WWII.

Bomber jackets have become staple outerwear when you want something easy to pull on and off and look great with just about anything. They also do a great job at protecting you from the elements. After all, they were popular even back in the day when WWII fighter pilots donned them and turned heads.

Taylor Stitch’s version is plant-based. As its name suggests, it is made from 9oz. organic cotton with wax for weatherproofing. This way you get protected from inclement weather when outdoors. The wax is 100% EverWax from the masters at Halley Stevensons of Scotland. The Bomber Jacket in Bark EverWax also comes with 5oz. 100% organic cotton lining printed with a vintage map of San Francisco. The rest is 30% wool and 70% acrylic for the ribbing at the collar, cuffs, and bottom opening.

It is then finished off with antique brass YKK two-way separating zipper closure. Meanwhile, painted metal snaps adorn the storm flap. As for storage, this jacket offers a couple of lower welt hand warmer pockets and an interior welt pocket near the chest.

Taylor Stitch’s Bomber Jacket in Bark EverWax boasts the brand’s customary attention to detail and style. This is a timeless piece that will age gracefully with time. It boasts a classic silhouette that will remain stylish for decades to come.

Images courtesy of Taylor Stitch