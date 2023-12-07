Polyphony Digital’s latest entry in its long-running driving simulator franchise had a rocky launch. Now, over a year later, it’s still a mixed bag as even its most loyal fans cry for drastic changes. Nonetheless, it’s not deterring BVLGARI from collaborating with the developer for a snazzy timepiece it aptly calls the Aluminum Gran Turismo Special Edition.

To match the competitive gameplay of the Gran Turismo series, the Italian luxury group presents a chronograph available in two versions and a limited production run. Hardcore players would be delighted to know that this pricey purchase also unlocks the BVLGARI Vision GT for use in-game. The way we see it, $4,800 is somewhat steep for a virtual vehicle.

However, if you look at things the other way around, the Aluminum Gran Turismo Special Edition is what you pay for and the digital-only hypercar is a cool bonus. Unless it’s not obvious enough, the 41 mm round case is crafted out of aluminum. Meanwhile, black DLC titanium is used for the crown and case back. The latter features an engraving that reads “Vision GT 10th Anniversary.”

A black rubber bezel engraved with BVLGARI frames a vertically brushed dial in anthracite or yellow with contrasting yellow or black indices, respectively. A date aperture is located between 4 o’clock and 5 o’clock, while Super-LumiNova is applied for superior low-light visibility. The timepiece is powered by an in-house B130 self-winding caliber with a 42-hour power reserve.

The Aluminum Gran Turismo Special Edition ships in an exclusive box to denote its tie-in with the video game. BVLGARI pairs the chronograph to a black rubber strap with a pin buckle closure system. The Anthracite version is limited to 1,200 units, while the yellow version is limited to 500 only.

Images courtesy of BVLGARI