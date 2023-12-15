HAVEN’s latest collaboration with Clarks Originals brings a GORE-TEX upgrade to the iconic Weaver silhouette to make it ready for the great outdoors. The Weaver GTX comes in premium white hair “Mohawk” suede uppers sourced from CF Steads with a waterproof and breathable GORE-TEX lining so it can survive dips in puddles and rain showers.

Meanwhile, hybrid EVA crepe midsoles offer lightweight comfort complemented by the tonal Vibram 1220 lug outsole for durable traction on uneven and slippery surface. The outsole also adds a rugged element to the shoe’s design.

The Weaver GTX from the HAVEN and Clarks Originals collab comes with authentic lacing and finished off with full-grain Culatta leather collar and four distinctive Clarks Originals HEX eyelets. The GORE-TEX accents keep the feet dry and definitely elevates the vintage-inspired style for outdoor wear.

The collab takes a refreshing take on the classic design by “fusing old-world craft with cutting-edge performance.” The moccasin-shaped model is available in black and white colorways. It’s a stylish silhouette that makes great semi-casual and casual wear. It would look great paired with jeans, slacks, or trousers with a T-shirt on top paired with a jacket or even a suit.

The release of the Weaver GTX from the Haven and Clarks Originals is just in time for the winter. It’s a “timeless classic optimized for the urban environment” thanks to the addition of GORE-TEX technology. It’s what the brand described as “old-world craftsmanship meets future-forward versatility.” This design is available on December 14 online, in-stores, or on the HAVEN app.

Images courtesy of Clarks Originals