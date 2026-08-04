A lot of us treat oral hygiene as an afterthought. There are some who even just stick with mouthwash to get through the day. Unfortunately, neglecting this basic routine is asking for trouble down the line. What you just need are a toothbrush, toothpaste, and dental floss for a comprehensive cleanup. Of course, there are high-tech options available, such as the UMMA Diamond Sonic.

Did you know that improper storage of your oral hygiene kit can potentially lead to contamination? Bathrooms may look clean at a glance, but water droplets can spread bacteria across the entire space. Never leave your wellbeing to chance with the help of TAO Clean’s high-tech hardware. Remember! A rinse under running water is never enough.

Studies show the average person’s toothbrush is a hotbed of bacteria. These microorganisms thrive in temperate, damp environments, which is exactly what a toothbrush’s bristles become after usage. Furthermore, to address this problem, the UMMA Diamond Sonic ships with a dedicated docking station. The latter is a crucial component to prevent pathogen buildup.

The toothbrush goes into the receptacle head first, unlike other electric models. Inside, the bristles are blasted with UV-C light at wavelengths 265-280 nm. “It penetrates bacterial cell walls and destroys their DNA, preventing them from reproducing or surviving. The same principle used in hospital sterilization.”

Next, an airflow system completely dries the UMMA Diamond Sonic toothbrush. From a performance perspective, it can deliver up to 40,000 brush strokes per minute to aid in plaque removal. TAO Clean claims it is gentle enough so as not to irritate sensitive gums. Finally, there are 14 color options available.

Images courtesy of TAO Clean