When it comes to gaming, there are several ways to make the experience as immersive as it gets. In a perfect world, everybody owns top-of-the-line hardware to run even the most resource-heavy titles. However, reality hits differently when you’re on a budget. If it were up to us, ASUS’ new ROG XREAL R1 Glasses would be our top priority.

Unlike home consoles, players can tweak their gaming rigs as they see fit. If not for the current RAM pricing controversy brought about by growing AI platforms, many would have upgraded their systems by now. Nevertheless, when you already own a powerful machine, maybe all that’s needed is premium speakers or a huge monitor.

Sadly, large-format gaming-grade displays are ridiculously expensive. Thus, the Taiwanese computer hardware giant offers a versatile alternative, which is also compatible with a wide array of gaming setups. When physical space is an issue, the ROG XREAL R1 Glasses easily overcome the limitation courtesy of its micro-LED, FHD screens.

Moreover, these are reportedly the world’s first smart glasses with a 240 Hz refresh rate. “The glasses’ 57° field of view (FOV) gives you a spacious virtual image as well as a good look at the real world, enabling you to see more and do more,” writes ASUS. Depending on what feels comfortable, users can adjust the screen size up to 171 inches.

Cutting-edge head-tracking sensors and software dynamically move the massive virtual monitor to keep it within view. Switch to Anchor Mode to lock the visuals in place and view your surroundings instead. To ensure audio remains in sync with your screen, the ROG XREAL R1 Glasses ships with Sound by Bose technology.

Images courtesy of ASUS