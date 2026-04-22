Market research data is painting a fascinating picture regarding the smartphone segment. It apparently shows a significant uptick in sales of mid-range models. This makes sense, since most units in this category already boast outstanding features and capabilities. However, if you need top-class imaging performance, check out the OPPO Find X9 Ultra.

As the parent company of other household names such as OnePlus and Realme, it has a firm grasp of what customers want in a handset. When it comes to high-end options, meanwhile, the Find series offers a premium experience that buyers expect from a flagship unit. The SKU is likewise positioned as a serious photography platform.

Everyone knows businesses often exaggerate when it comes to advertising. To guarantee the Find X9 Ultra deserves its lofty distinction, Hasselblad optics are on board. Oppo and the Swedish firm “co-engineered a mobile imaging system inspired by exploration. A tribute to fearless creators everywhere.”

Even the device flaunts a design you often find on a standalone point-and-shoot from many prominent brands. We have a candybar form factor crafted out of metal and leather. A massive circular module on the rear cover houses an array of sensors. These bad boys include a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle, a 200 MP wide-angle, a 200 MP telephoto, and a 50 MP ultra-telephoto.

In addition to its mind-blowing imaging equipment, the Find X9 Ultra is also packing a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. RAM and storage selections are a whopping 12 GB/512 GB or 16 GB/1 TB. Elsewhere, its high-capacity 6,890 mAh supports OPPO’s 100W SUPERVOOC fast-charging technology. Lastly, it ships in either a Canyon Orange or a Tundra Umber.

Images courtesy of OPPO