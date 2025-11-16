Now that camera drones are mainstream, almost everyone can afford one. However, things are not as straightforward as it seem to be. Depending on the size and weight of your new toy, there might be regulations against its flight in public spaces. However, one of the biggest issues facing beginners is the complex controls. DJI plans to turn it into a seamless experience with the Neo 2.

You can probably guess by the numeral that this is a follow-up SKU to the Neo. The outgoing model’s unique facets included controller-free flying, automatic shooting modes, portability, user-friendly interface, and budget friendly pricing. With this in mind, it’s safe to say the follow-up is just as versatile, affordable, and boasts some upgrades.

Although you can technically pair several of DJI’s remote control units to the Neo 2, it can function without one, albeit with some limitations. Nonetheless, it’s capable enough to capture professional-grade videos and photos. Most of the people we know who own the original claim it’s ideal for travel. Since it can maneuver freely with precision, memorable moments can be documented for posterity.

Those who regularly indulge in extreme forms of recreation or sports can set their drone to automatically track and record their exploits. For operational safety, the quadcopter’s blades are enclosed in a protective mesh. Meanwhile, omnidirectional obstacle sensors ensure your new toy doesn’t crash into things.

Even without a microSD card, your Neo 2 comes with 49 GB of internal storage. When flying in open spaces, the drone can hover steadily even against winds up to 10.7 m/s. As usual, DJI offers this bad boy as a drone only, Fly More Combo (drone only with batteries), Fly More Combo with an RC-N3, and Motion Fly More Combo (VR goggle package).

Images courtesy of DJI