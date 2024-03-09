Massive fully emission-free ships remain beyond what modern green propulsion systems can support. While battery-electric configurations are becoming ubiquitous among smaller hulls, most superyachts still rely on diesel engines and generators. Meanwhile, hybrids like the Milano are an indicator of environmental awareness. It’s a compromise many shipbuilders take until the eco-friendly technology to power large vessels becomes widely available.

This stunning monohull is a new addition to Tankoa’s fleet and is christened as such as a tribute to one of the world’s fashion capitals. It should be obvious that the name s”Milano” comes from Milan — a city in northern Italy which attracts international visitors who seek the latest in style. This 230-footer is likely dubbed as such courtesy of its sleek stature and lavish interiors.

Attendees at the Dubai International Boat Show got a first-hand glimpse of what this fancy new watercraft brings to the table. Tankoa sought the talents of Nauta Design — a studio based in Milan helmed by Mario Pedol. He and his team delivered an elegant superyacht fashionistas would approve of.

As far as accommodations go, the Milano has plenty of rooms spread across its superstructure. Four guest suites are assigned to the lower deck, while two VIP cabins are located forward of the main deck. Finally, the owner’s suite occupies the entire upper deck.

It features a walk-in closet, a study, two bathrooms, an outdoor dining area, and a sky lounge. The beach club at the stern is where you’ll find a swimming pool, fold-out terraces, a wellness room, a gym, and a lounge. Supplying the Milano with enough grunt to reach 16.5 knots are 1,650 kW e-motors powered by variable-speed CAT C32 generators.

Images courtesy of Tankoa