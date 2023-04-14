A few days ago, the yachting scene was abuzz as reports came that Jeff Bezos’ 417-foot Koru – currently the world’s tallest sailing yacht – has been delivered. Meanwhile, Tankoa draws our attention as it officially shares more details about the Kinda, a 164-foot superyacht which made its public debut at the 2022 Monaco Yacht Show.

This magnificent ship is the fourth all-aluminum hull of its size to join the Italian shipyard’s fleet. Aside from its opulence both inside and out, the Kinda is outfitted with a hybrid propulsion system. This gives it some green credentials over its predecessors. Behind its clean outline and remarkable interiors, is Francesco Paszkowski.

He is the same designer credited for the three vessels prior to Tankoa’s latest model. The exterior boasts clean lines with plenty of spaces to relax, socialize and entertain. When you fancy a dip, the bow is the place to be with its 1,300-gallon pool, sunbeds, and lounge seats. A crane arm at the foredeck helps deploy water toys and more.

Meanwhile, the aft area of the main deck is where guests will find the beach club, more sunpads, a U-shaped seat with tables, a tender garage, and a swim platform. As for the upper deck, there’s a dining setup and saloon. Take the stairs up to the Kinda’s sun deck to enjoy the best views of your surroundings. Additional sunpads, lounge seats, and a galley.

With a 30.84-foot beam, the Kinda boasts a 496 GT volume. The theme calls for softer natural hues delivered by leather, oak, Saint Laurent marbles, and more. On board are six guest cabins, a full-beam VIP suite, and an owner’s stateroom. Tankoa notes there are three propulsion modes: fully electric, diesel-mechanical, and diesel-electric.

Images courtesy of Tankoa/Leonardo Andreoni