Have you heard of this Spanish moto workshop which regularly adds stunning custom bikes to its repertoire? It was not long ago when we first read about Tamarit Motorcycles and its ever-growing number of bespoke builds. Most of their creations are commissioned by clients, while others are auctioned off. The latest to roll out of the garage is dubbed the Helios.

In the past, artists looked to deities for inspiration and it’s not surprising that some end up as muses for their masterpieces. The outfit based in Elche, which is near Alicante, Spain, already established itself as a top contender in the café racer scene. They typically call on Triumph’s stellar lineup of models as their donors of choice. The Helios is number 109 on their list and starts off as a Thruxton 900.

Like many of their previous exploits, the craftmanship here is nothing short of incredible. “Our team, when it is a premium project, is in charge of soot cleaning carbon deposits, adjusting valve seats, oversized pistons, grinding cylinders, valve seals, chains drive and planning cylinder heads,” writes Tamarit Motorcycles.

To truly embody the characteristics of the Sun god, its body receives multiple coats of paint. This process produces an orange hue closest to what they originally had in mind for the Helios. Meanwhile, a section of the front fairing housing its double headlights is sporting a shade of cream for contrast.

It also matches the seat upholstery and Tamarit badge on the flanks of its fuel tank. Finally, this Triumph Thruxton 900 comes with a new cooling system to keep temperatures in check. Moreover, the Helios generates a distinct sound courtesy of its dual overhead exhaust. It rides on 18” and 17” Victory rims for the front and rear respectively.

Images courtesy of Tamarit Motorcycles