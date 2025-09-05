The Wake Sleep Light bulb produces steady and flicker-free light with a CRI of 98 for a full-spectrum light that supports healthy circadian rhythms. Its dim-to-warm technology gently eliminates blue light in the evening to encourage restful, uninterrupted sleep, while the blue light encourages wakefulness and focus during the day.

Its sleep-wake function is accessible via a companion app or from the rotating body of the lamp. From the app, users can schedule daily wake up and wind down times for regulated sleep patterns. They can also choose from seven relaxing sleep sounds and four wake up sounds and design custom scenes and routines.

Meanwhile, the smooth rippled ceramic body of the Wake Sleep Light lets users adjust the brightness and set the alarm. The hand-glazed ceramic base shows a digital clock display. The ripples on the body and the mouth-blown glass bulb, which contains an LED filament, represent the reflections of a sunset across a body of water. It creates a soft silhouette that embodies a peaceful environment.

Images courtesy of Tala Lighting