Designed by Thomas Heatherwick for lighting brand Tala, the Wake Sleep Light mimics the sun. It is engineered to provide the highest quality of light that supports the body’s natural rhythm. It mimics sunrise and sunset to tune users into the natural rhythms of waking and sleeping.
This bedside lamp helps promote better sleep and brighter mornings. Its glow gradually dims before bedtime to prepare the body for rest and relaxation, and ultimately for sleep. Then the light gradually shifts from warm to cool, blue-rich light to ease the body into the day and help users feel alert and focused.
The Wake Sleep Light bulb produces steady and flicker-free light with a CRI of 98 for a full-spectrum light that supports healthy circadian rhythms. Its dim-to-warm technology gently eliminates blue light in the evening to encourage restful, uninterrupted sleep, while the blue light encourages wakefulness and focus during the day.
Its sleep-wake function is accessible via a companion app or from the rotating body of the lamp. From the app, users can schedule daily wake up and wind down times for regulated sleep patterns. They can also choose from seven relaxing sleep sounds and four wake up sounds and design custom scenes and routines.
Meanwhile, the smooth rippled ceramic body of the Wake Sleep Light lets users adjust the brightness and set the alarm. The hand-glazed ceramic base shows a digital clock display. The ripples on the body and the mouth-blown glass bulb, which contains an LED filament, represent the reflections of a sunset across a body of water. It creates a soft silhouette that embodies a peaceful environment.Learn More Here
Images courtesy of Tala Lighting