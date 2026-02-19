The Lisboa Sling Chair designed by Keiji Takeuchi for Mor Design seamlessly blends functionality with sculptural art. It serves both as a piece of furniture and artistic display, be it indoors or outdoors.

Takeuchi came up with the design during the COVID-19 lockdown in March 2020, when he thought of creative and productive ways to live the best life given the living conditions at the time. “I envied people who have the luxury of enjoying the sun on their large balconies and terraces. Then I thought about creating such an atmosphere in our ordinary living space,” he shared.

Hence, the birth of the Lisboa Sling Chair, a lightweight lounge chair that adapts to the user’s living conditions. It features a robust and stable organically-formed stainless steel frame, available in both brushed and polished finishes, with the option of either a weather-resistant fabric or natural premium leather seat, making it suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.

The open steel structure gives the chair almost like an ethereal presence, like a floating vision. It also makes detachment or swapping of the seat easy. Meanwhile, the low, relaxed profile of the seat invites a moment of pause, to breathe or lounge in comfort no matter its location or setup.

The Lisboa Sling Chair encourages creativity, allowing the user to swap the seat to adapt to any atmosphere or way of living. It combines both functional elegance and sleek, minimalist design. Hence, it adapts effortlessly into any setup, while maintaining its quiet presence and enduring comfort.

Images courtesy of Mor Design