American designer Josh Neretin adds a touch of elegance and fluidity to what could have been a mere industrial fixture. Instead of opting for the utilitarian light design, he gave the Heirloom Pendant light a classical yet elegant silhouette. Glass, metal, and leather become the stars of this lighting fixture he handcrafted for his company, Buoyant.

The pendant light combines organic and geometric design, with Buoyant describing it as a limited-edition piece. It comprises a sculptural, cross-shaped piece of clear glass that serves as the light diffuser. It hangs suspended in leather straps slung under a square-edged metal rod.

The glass features specks within that shimmer gently. The glowing specks add beauty to the lamp’s sculptural design. The Heirloom Pendant light shines from the bottom of the rod onto the glass sculpture.

Moreover, light penetrates the tiny metallic inclusions in the material, making them glint and give a soft glow that’s perfect for creating a warm ambiance. Its soft light creates a welcoming atmosphere in any setting. The lamp’s elegant craftsmanship adds beauty to any space.

The Heirloom Pendant light is a line voltage fixture. This means it is customizable in various leather and metal finishes, with the former also available in different colorways. Moreover, it is available in versatile arrangements: it can be hung on its own or assembled in multiple configurations, allowing users to customize it according to specific uses or situations.

This light is just one of several structural lighting fixtures in Buoyant’s catalogue. Neretin began creating the pieces in the collection to fabricate handcrafted light fixtures with a focus on material and form, and with a classical heritage.

Images courtesy of Buoyant