With summer still in full swing, most folks call for backyard barbecues and beach excursions. However, not everyone can indulge in the latter. For those lucky enough to have a pool, a quick dip is a welcome respite from the heat. Upkeep is crucial to keep the water clean and the surfaces free from nasty buildup. Thankfully, modern solutions are available, like the K Pro 150.

This automated pool cleaner from iGarden is practically the ideal counterpart to your home’s robot vacuum cleaner. The concept behind it is similar, except the platform in question is fully waterproof. It’s time to say goodbye to another manual household chore with the help of technology.

A Smarter Way To Keep Pools Clean

Let the K Pro 150 do its thing as you sit back, relax, and sip your favorite beverage, all away from the blazing sun. In addition to the main unit, the box also comes with a user manual, an AC power adapter, and a hook compatible with a 1.25″ pole for convenient retrieval.

Design-wise, it resembles a sleek miniature tank courtesy of the treads. The hydrodynamic body flaunts an automotive-grade metallic paint to match its premium build quality. As a flagship model, the manufacturer equips it with an intuitive touchscreen interface.

Alternatively, it’s possible to remotely operate or tweak the settings via the companion app. Meanwhile, iGarden points out that the K Pro 150 only supports 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi networks. Advanced sensors enable intelligent pathfinding for comprehensive coverage of any shape.

Furthermore, it works on a wide variety of construction materials such as vinyl, concrete, stainless steel, fiberglass, and mosaic tiles. A turbine-grade impeller and powerful suction leave the pool spotless. Even fine particles are sifted by a 180-micron filter.

The basket can likewise hold up to four liters of debris for easy disposal. A full charge of the K Pro 150 is equivalent to 15 hours of runtime. Depending on how big the pool is, we’re looking at approximately 21 days before the next recharge.

Images courtesy of iGarden