When your brand is already at a high level of renown, the avenues for publicity likewise grows. For Bang & Olufsen, it remains one of the top suppliers when it comes to premium high-fidelity audio products. Although there is no pressure to aggressively promote its wares, collaborations are not totally out of the question. The Beosystem 9000c Fragment Edition proves our point.

Before we get your hopes up, do take note that this SKU is a Japan-only exclusive. Moreover, it is apparently a made-to-order affair, which likely means longer lead times when bulk orders come in. Still, we don’t think this scenario will dissuade the buyers who are willing to import and cover all associated expenses. It is a limited-edition variant after all.

If you’re familiar with Japan’s unique take on streetwear, then Hiroshi Fujiwara should immediately come to mind. Over the years, his style influences have extended beyond fashion. As such, we believe the Beosystem 9000c Fragment Edition is a great tie-in, which flexes the very best of both acoustic and aesthetic elements.

Unless it’s not yet obvious, this audio setup is a nostalgia trip for music enthusiasts. While everyone else is going gaga over vinyl, some of us still have a treasure trove of CDs hidden somewhere at home or at a local storage facility. This bad boy looks striking with a vertical arrangement to match the accompanying pair of Beolab 28 floorstanding speakers.

Denoting its special stature are the subtle cosmetic touches. To maintain a sleek and minimalist vibe, the iconic dual lightning bolts adorn specific sections of the Beosystem 9000c Fragment Edition. “I found the mechanism fascinating. The CDs are automatically swapped, and after playback, the disc returns to its original position. It’s the kind of idea no one else would think of,” said Fujiwara.

Images courtesy of Bang & Olufsen/Fragment Design