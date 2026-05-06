The Armadillo Lamp uses overlapping concentric rings to adjust the light’s brightness. These rings open and close to determine how much or how little light you want light in a room.

Canadian 3D printing studio OHR Design initially named the lamp OHRB and used a tea light as its main light source. But, per the request of its fanbase, the studio eventually gave it the moniker “Armadillo,” given its appearance. Its design is reminiscent of the nocturnal mammal’s armored shell.

Hence, the name stuck. But this time, OHR Design gave the Armadillo Lamp a corded version to make it fully functional and replaced the tea light, which does little in terms of full-scale illumination, with a real light bulb.

The concentric rings, reminiscent of the Armadillo’s bony plates, serve as a light diffuser. They surround the bulb and tilt forward, closing the shade down to limit the brightness. They also pull backward to widen the brightness. Positioning the scales differently also angles the light beam differently.

When fully closed, the lamp gives off a warm glow ideal for ambient lighting or relaxation. The Armadillo Lamp invites tactile interaction with its adjustable structure. It transforms from a static fixture into a responsive object that caters to your lighting needs.

Moreover, its design isn’t overwhelming enough that it deserves to be hidden behind books or blend in with the wall. Instead, its textured surface attracts conversation and curious touches. The Armadillo Lamp is compact enough to sit on the bedside table at 9.45″ (240mm) tall and 11.18″ (283.9mm) wide. It is also available in an XL version, which measures 14.7″ (373.8mm ) tall and 11.1” (283.9mm) wide.

Images courtesy of OHR Design