For homeowners who love music, high-quality speakers are essential. Even podcast listeners appreciate models that deliver immersive audio resonating throughout the room. Bose presents one of the SKUs in its Lifestyle Ultra lineup, available in three stylish colors.

The new collection includes a soundbar and a subwoofer, should you need more nuance in the sound. “Get ready to take every moment from mundane to memorable. It’s powerful enough to drench any space in lush, astonishingly clear audio and versatile enough to expand into a multiroom setup,” reads the marketing script.

Its construction uses plastic (PC-ABS), rubber, and fabric. Each unit measures 7.27″ x 4.77″ x 6.6″ and weighs about 3.66 lbs. The Lifestyle Ultra Speaker feels premium. Its classy aesthetic matches any decor. Wireless options include Bluetooth 5.3, Bluetooth LE, Apple AirPlay 2, and Wi-Fi.

Its size makes it easy to place on some bookshelves. Pair two in stereo mode to flank a turntable or other audio equipment. Furthermore, the touch controls are mounted at the top. You can also go hands-free with Alexa voice commands.

Bose points out that the Lifestyle Ultra Speaker seamlessly works with the soundbar and subwoofer. Position two of these as rear surround speakers. Likewise, use the companion app to dfigure out which configuration works best for each scenario.

Nonetheless, TrueSpatial Technology delivers bold, clear sound even from a single unit. Which colorway do you like? Choose from White Smoke, Driftwood Sand, or Black. Finally, if you want to go for the entire catalog, keep in mind that the latter is exclusive to the Lifestyle Ultra Speaker only.

Images courtesy of Bose