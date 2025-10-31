The Takeout Lamp by Buster + Punch adds a touch of structural elegance to any dining or home living experience. Its sleek and svelte silhouette is ideal for fine dining and makes attractive artistic display in any home setup.

It takes design inspiraton from the London brand’s award-winning Buster Bulb, which has a central resin light pipe for both ambient and focused illumination. It features some of the hallmarks of Buster + Punch’s designs.

These include a cross-knurled hand-polished metal frame as well as the tubular LED housed in a cylindrical clear safety glass. The vertical bulb emits a warm, candle-like glow complemented by a secondary LED canopy that casts a beam on the surface below. Precision-engineered with rugged durability, the Takeout Lamp can handle both indoor and outdoor use with its IP65-waterproof rating.

“Our Takeout light brings a quality and unique design element that consumers and design professionals will consider the ‘must-have’ portable light for their indoor and outdoor spaces – no cords, no compromises, just pure Buster + Punch attitude,” says David Schlocker, president of Buster + Punch.

The Takeout Lamp bears a weight and diameter similar to a to-go coffee cup making it compact and very portable. It runs on a rechargeable battery that offers up to 14 hours of illumination even at its brightest setting. It has a discreet, tap-sensitive metal pad for easy cycle through its three dimmable light levels. Its wireles functionality extends its use outside closed doors, to picnics, barbecues, or even to late night beach escapades.

Images courtesy of Buster + Punch