As tech-savvy consumers, the continuous improvements in manufacturing never cease to fascinate. We’re already at a point where it’s now possible for factories to mass-produce chips at three nanometers (3 nm). Furthermore, industry insiders add that it won’t be long before we’re already at two nanometers (2 nm). These allow companies like Apacer to come up with cool products like the AS712.

These days, portable storage platforms remain relevant for a variety of reasons. Faster internet speeds and accessible mobile data connectivity position cloud storage as the ideal upgrade. However, it can never fully replace the convenience and security of a physical device.

With this in mind, the Taiwanese firm pushes the envelope in a Zen direction with its latest SKU. At a fundamental level, the AS712 is a sleek and stylish portable SSD with read/write speeds of up to 1,000 MB/s. (USB 3.2 Gen 2).

It’s compatible with all major operating systems and available in 512 GB or 1 TB capacities. Meanwhile, a unique selling point beyond its nature-centric aesthetics is its secondary function as an essential oil diffuser.

Matching the look is Apacer’s use of sustainable materials such as bamboo and reservoir silt. You see, each unit ships with a matching dock that enables users to fill their spaces with pleasant aromas. We all know that high-speed data transfers also generate a lot of heat.

With the aid of an integrated diffuser stone, a few drops of your favorite essential oils should do the trick. “Apacer leverages AS712 SSD residual heat recycling technology to support energy-saving goals without the need for additional power,” reads the marketing materials.

Images courtesy of Apacer