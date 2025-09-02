Swiss Studio Kosmos Architects designed a piece of oak furniture that adapts to various needs. Aptly called Dice, it features a minimalist and elegant silhouette that makes great statement piece in any setup. Not just because of its aesthetic but also for its versatility.

Its five-pronged construction allows it to blend seamlessly in any functional situation. This is essentially a multi-functional furniture that serves as a stool, a coffee table, a lamp, or even as a footrest depending on its orientation.

It works in the same way as the numbered cube often used in games of chance. Like its namesake, Dice takes on a new shape depending on how the user rotates it. Two of the legs are wide enough to form a stable support for a stool, while two others are slimmer and rounded. Cleverly, the fifth leg has a triangular wireless lamp integrated at its base. The lamp, made with plastic and protected frosted glass, is removable via a small button and is USB-rechargeable.

Hence, you can position it with only one of the larger legs on the ground in order to use the lamp and the slimmer stems to hang items from. You can also hang the furniture as a ceiling light, although this seems rather risky.

The studio CNC-milled Dice from stack of solid oak pieces using a multi-axis milling machine. It has an asymmetric design to “unite the qualities of four different basic furniture typologies.” Architect Leonid Slonimskiy shared, “the robotic arm cut away pieces of wood with a rotating drill until the shape got smoother, and then we manually sanded and oiled the piece.” Moreover, it comes with its own silver carry-on bag for easy transport.

Images courtesy of Kosmos Architects