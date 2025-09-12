Spot cleaning furniture, especially with toddlers and furry pets around, is now possible with the help of modern cleaning inventions. Vacuum cleaners, steam mops, and more have become essential tools for thorough cleaning. But for quick stain removal on the couch, carpet, or car interiors, Shark’s StainForce makes the task fun instead of feeling like a chore.

This cordless machine makes great work of removing stains, either from food, wine, coffee, permanent marker, muddy paw prints on the couch, or even oil leaks on car seats. Its portable and lightweight design makes it convenient to use anywhere and anytime. Plus, it comes with its own Grab-and-Go caddy that stores the cleaner itself and a dedicated dual-formula spray.

The dual-action cleaning solution unleashes 30X more stain-fighting power that instantly breaks down and eliminates stains. It even removes pet urine odor or smoke. It provides powerful and tough household stain elimination with StainForce lifting and locking stubborn stains away.

This machine works both on fresh spills or set-in stains and designed for use on carpets, area rugs, stairs, upholstery, car interiors and more. It offers up to 15 minutes of spot cleaning capability on a single charge. A simple press on the power button and it starts cleaning in seconds.

StainForce also has interchangeable nozzles that lock securely into place with an easy twist. No need for tools or extra assembly so you can get the job done right away. Meanwhile, a release button easily removes the water tank for a mess-free clean up afterward. Then an integrated quick pour tab flips open for fast, controlled drainage sans the awkward tips or spills.

Images courtesy of Shark