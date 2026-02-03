IKEA is expanding into smart home technology with its successive release of Matter-compatible products back in November. Joining the lineup is an upgraded version of the iconic VARMBLIXT lamp, launched at CES 2026.

Seems like it was only yesterday when the Swedish retailer debuted the donut-shaped lamp three years ago. Now it’s getting a smart and elegant upgrade that makes it even more adaptable to various indoor scenarios.

The new VARMBLIXT lamp now offers a wide colour spectrum designed to change the ambiance or mood in a room. It offers different colors curated by designer Sabine Marcelis. It comes with IKEA’s new BILRESA remote, which allows users to flick between the sequence of colors, which move smoothly from different temperatures of white, into glowing amber and warm red, through soft pink, cool lavender and torquoise, and then to gentle yellow tones, before it circles back to white light.

While the original VARMBLIXT isn’t going anywhere, the new release sure makes a great addition in any interior setup, especially when you want to set the mood. It connects to the IKEA Home Smart app through DIRIGERA for full control across the full colour spectrum, which offers over 40 shades, including subtle nuances, light intensity and dimming.

Importantly, the VARMBLIXT is Matter-certified so it is compatible with a wide range of smart home ecosystems like Apple, Amazon, and Google. The updated version features a soft, matte white glass finish that gently creates a soothing glow.

It’s a magical eye-catching sight that adds style and a welcoming ambiance in any room, whether the lamp is on a table or hang on wall. It not only offers functional utility but also makes a gorgeous artistic display.

Images courtesy of IKEA