Operating a lamp shouldn’t have to be highly-technical to the point of it being useless. A switch of a button, a dial turn, or other simple methods should suffice as long as it provides reliable illumination. This fact serves the basis for the TAP TAP Table Lamp concept by Simone Centonze.

It has a minimalist and portable form so it easily blend in any setting, be it indoors or outdoors. Its simplicity extends to its usage, which is designed to be as intuitive as flipping on a light switch. But there’s a twist.

As its name entails, the TAP TAP Table Lamp needs a gentle tap on its buttoned head to reveal the LED lights seamlessly hidden in its cute form. A quick press down and the body expands or “Opens” to turn on the light, which gives off a cozy and comforting glow ideal for bed time, reading, or intimate gatherings.

Details are scarce for this concept lamp. But renders suggest that another button press hides the LEDs back into the lamp’s closed form, where it can still cast an ambient glow according to the lamp’s surface color. It’s unclear how the light turns off. Still, the process is fairly simple, plus this is a rechargeable lamp so you can carry it anywhere you need ambient illumination.

The TAP TAP Table Lamp is available in three nature-inspired surface colors. Basked in relaxation from the intense green inspired by the light that penetrates the dense Alpine forest. Then a non-linear and angular light comes from a gray color inspired by the dry and arid desert of rocks. Meanwhile, a blue surface color fills the room with vibrant light inspired by water.

Images courtesy of Simone Centonze. /Behance