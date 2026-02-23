Who knew RM Sotheby’s had something special lined up for its upcoming auction later this week? With an outstanding reputation for rare rides, the event in Miami, Florida, on February 27, 2026, won’t disappoint. Among the huge lineup of vehicles hitting the stage, a “Tailor Made” 2023 Ferrari 812 Competizione is looking for a new owner.

Bespoke builds are nothing new, but it’s not easy to find one done with impeccable taste. Let’s be honest, customization programs usually cater to clients who may have odd opinions of what looks awesome. Still, exceptions exist. such as Lot number 182.

Chassis number ZFF03TLA9P0290442 is one of only 999 examples made. Furthermore, it is a distinct design by the Italian marque’s Tailor Made program. This 2023 Ferrari 812 Competizione flaunts a Prugna Opaco exterior alongside racing stripes in Oro Opaco.

“Keen observers will notice the number 38 in Matte Gold behind the driver and passenger windows—a nod to the 38 turns on the Circuit de la Sarthe, home of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, a location where so many great Ferrari racing cars achieved glory,” reads the listing.

Meanwhile, the cockpit features Nero Alcantara and Poltrona Frau Heritage Castagno leather upholstery. The “Tailor Made” 2023 Ferrari 812 Competizione in question boasts an output of 819 horsepower. The naturally aspirated V12 allows it to go from zero to 62 mph and hit a top speed of 211 mph.

“Beneath the hood, the signatures of Formula 1 drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are inscribed in silver ink on the engine compartment air filter boxes, another direct tie to Ferrari’s motorsport legacy,” as indicated by the official description. This “Tailor Made” 2023 Ferrari 812 Competizione odometer only shows 2,361 miles.

Images courtesy of RM Sotheby’s