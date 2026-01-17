If you’re hoping for a sign that 2026 will be a great year, Ford is making it so with a new machine. Muscle car enthusiasts are in for a great time as the Mustang Dark Horse SC promises “a new standard for race-bred engineering. From what we could tell, it’s packing all the bells and whistles you could ever want from this iconic nameplate.

Leading automotive industry pundits are sharing their thoughts regarding this bad boy. So far, most are in agreement that this SKU is a highly-tuned middle ground. Specifically, it reportedly straddles the line between the ridiculously expensive Mustang GTD and the Mustang Dark Horse.

With this in mind, we can glean a little bit about the performance aspect of the vehicle. Many were also quick to point out the last two letters in the Mustang Dark Horse SC. Apparently, it stands for supercharged, as the Eaton TVS R2650 supercharger under the hood implies.

Along with the 5.2-liter V8, it evokes memories of the Mustang Shelby GT500 from the year 2020 to 2022. Others believe it’s the spiritual successor, with a fresh aero kit, tires, and overall silhouette. Ford has yet to drop official details about the output and other performance numbers.

Nevertheless, it’s safe to assume the mill can crank out close to 815 horsepower. Meanwhile, what we do know is that a seven-speed Tremec dual-clutch gearbox, Torsen limited-slip differential, enhanced half shafts, and a carbon fiber driveshaft are standard inclusions.

The Mustang Dark Horse SC should handle exceptionally better than its predecessors for several reasons. These include stiffer shocks, anti-roll bars, a magnesium strut tower brace, MagneRide dampers, and forged aluminum suspension links. Ford then warps the rims with Pirelli P Zero tires and Brembo brakes for good measure.

Images courtesy of Ford