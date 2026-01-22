Maximilian Büsser and Friends, or MB&F to those into luxury watchmaking, crafts some of the world’s most intricate timepieces. Although it’s not the only group specializing in haute horlogerie, the brand’s willingness to explore unique designs elevates its appeal. If classic yet elaborate aesthetics are what you prefer, the new LM Sequential Flyback EVO has it all.

When the firm unveiled the LM1 Final Edition in 2021, many thought that was the end of the Legacy Machine series. However, what we did not expect was the steady supply of stunning timekeeping instruments in the years to follow.

In the meantime, the arrival of this exceptional accessory marks a great start for 2026. As an improvement over the older generation units, the primary dial tilts ever so slightly. This way, wearers no longer need to twist their wrist as much to tell the time.

Along with the subsidiary dials, these are set against an aquamarine dial plate for a dazzling chromatic contrast. To establish an intimate relationship between the LM Sequential Flyback EVO and its owner, MB&F opts for an in-house hand-wound caliber.

The double mainspring holds enough energy to last up to 72 hours. It comprises 621 components and 63 jewels. Just a glance at the LM Sequential Flyback EVO reveals a combination of minimalism and sophistication in a sleek package.

The round case is crafted out of grade 5 titanium and measures 44 mm x 18.2 mm. Totaling 74 components, its construction is water-resistant up to 270 feet, despite flaunting an exhibition case back. The LM Sequential Flyback EVO also boasts impressive durability courtesy of the FlexRing annular dampener that protects the movement from shocks.

Images courtesy of MB&F