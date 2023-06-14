When you want a square form factor for your next watch, we have a few brands in mind that offer remarkable designs. Prominent names in the industry such as Hublot, RADO, Cartier, and Bell & Ross have dabbled in various silhouettes based on the shape in question. Still, what many consider the most iconic is the Monaco from TAG Heuer.

The Swiss group religiously delivers some of the most striking timekeeping instruments that mix outstanding performance with luxurious craftsmanship. The latest entries in the Monaco series comprise three variants presented in 39 mm grade 2 titanium cases. These chronographs come in a range of chromatic combinations.

Our personal pick among the bunch is the almost blackout profile of reference number CBL2184.FT6236. Instead of the familiar grayish tone of the lightweight yet robust metal, TAG Heuer coats the matte surfaces in black DLC. This is not the usual tonal aesthetic we always go crazy for as vibrant turquoise elements add a splash of contrast.

Meanwhile, reference CBL2183.FT6236 and CBL2182.FT6235 opt for the familiar hue instead with hints of black and blue respectively. The square housing of these Monaco timepieces frames a skeletonized dial with a round minute track, baton hour markers, sub-dials, and a date indicator at 6 o’clock.

An exhibition case back provides a glimpse of the skeleton rotor that keeps the Calibre Heuer 02 Automatic primed when it’s on your wrist. The latest Monaco entries ship with a rubber/leather strap in matching colors with their respective accents and a double-security folding clasp closure. The blue and black versions retail for approximately $10,750, while the murdered-out bad boy sells for $11,250

Images courtesy of TAG Heuer