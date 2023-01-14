Motorsport fans can be finicky when it comes to fashion accessories they purchase. These range from products that officially collaborate with their favorite teams or just exude a racing vibe overall. Accurate timekeeping is essential to gauge how well each driver performs on race day. As such, TAG Heuer’s Monza Flyback Chronometer is an exceptional timepiece for motoring enthusiasts.

The collection enjoys a loyal following through the years and the watchmaker constantly refreshes the lineup with special edition versions like this latest outing. The new Monza Flyback Chronometer and its predecessors are exquisite horological tributes to the Italian circuit.

It may not be on the same level of popularity as the brand’s Monaco or Carrera series, but there are discerning folks who prefer it over the others. Starting with the case, the Monza Flyback Chronometer flaunts a 42 mm forged carbon case with a black PVD grade 5 titanium case back.

Its two pushers on the right of the forged carbon case band flank a crown crafted out of the composite material as well. Its fixed bezel holds a domed sapphire crystal and frames an intricate open-work dial. The pulsometer and tachymeter scale occupy the flange.

Meanwhile, the minute track is just a step below with blue baton hour markers. Sub-dials at 3 o’clock and 6 o’clock sport translucent blue sapphire discs. At 9 o’clock, the skeleton dial of the Monza Flyback Chronometer features a date aperture. It runs on a high-precision COSC-certified Caliber Heuer 02 Flyback automatic movement. TAG Heuer includes a black textile strap with blue stitching and a push-button folding clasp closure.

