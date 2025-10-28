If you are an avid motorsports fan, a major collaboration between Adidas, Bad Bunny, and the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 team is on just in time for the holiday season. Provided you are rooting for the German marque’s Formula One racing campaign, there are plenty of items here to indulge in. However, we believe the Adi Racer GT is the highlight of the capsule.

While a snazzy pair of kicks goes a long way for your fashion statement, additional apparel and accessories from the collection completes the ensemble. Before we get into detail about the rest of the lineup, here’s what to expect from these sleek sneakers.

The official listing indicates the colorway as Branch/Sand/Cinder and the HQ2570 SKU. At a glance, the shoes flaunt a sporty silhouette with modest yet distinctive graphics of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 team. With the 2025 season underway, it’s one awesome way to show your support.

Its construction uses synthetic fabrics, leather, textiles, and rubber. “The Bad Bunny Adiracer GT shoes are where style meets performance. Inspired by the iconic artist, these shoes are designed to make a statement on and off the track,” reads the product description.

As for the rest of the catalog, we have T-shirts, racing gloves, a racing jacket, a race pants, a racing zip up track top with balaclava, and a racing cap. Wearing any of these with the new Adi Racer GT is declaring your passion for the pinnacle of motorsports. Of course, it is also a firm stance on which team has your full support. Don’t miss out on this exclusive tie-in.

Images courtesy of Adidas, Bad Bunny, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team