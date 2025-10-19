Although we regularly cover fascinating news related to whiskey, there are other types of booze people enjoy on a regular basis. For example, you have beer, vodka, gin, tequila, cognac, and wine. Although many countries produce the latter, only a few are highly regarded by top critics and enthusiasts. Experience the best vintages when you stay at Château de la Commaraine.

It stands in Pommard — one of the villages in Burgundy’s Côte d’Or subregion — with a respectable winemaking heritage. According to historians, their practice in viticulture supposedly dates back to Roman times. Although there are tourists who visit, a high-end hotel was practically nonexistent back then.

Now, there’s the Château de la Commaraine to extend top-tier hospitality services for discerning guests. The estate dates back to the year 1112, but will soon open for business as a five-star establishment. With a property spanning 7.41 acres, there’s more than just vineyards to keep you entertained.

With a modest yet lavish 37 rooms, those staying over are in for a memorable treat. According to the website, the “meticulous renovations seamlessly blend its historic elements with elegant, contemporary interiors.” It’s safe to say this is no rickety old building out in the most remote of rural areas.

In addition to its suites, the hotel also serves exquisite cuisine in its two restaurants. Renowned chef Christophe Raoux oversees the operations to ensure the menu truly delights those who dine there. Other amenities include a wellness spa, a pool, and a winery to match the motif.

Images courtesy of Château de la Commaraine