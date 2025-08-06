SEGA was a powerhouse in the gaming industry, which stood toe-to-toe with Nintendo at its peak. However, it eventually bowed out of the hardware segment due to several factors. Nevertheless, the brand remains iconic among gamers, especially its mascot. Check out the cool items in the Timberland x Sonic the Hedgehog capsule.

This partnership commemorates the grand opening of the SEGA STORE TOKYO. As reports point out, this is the first of what would hopefully become a retail chain that sells various goods based on popular SEGA game franchises. Hence, it makes a lot of sense why the “Blue Blur” headlines this event.

Although the establishment officially opened its doors on July 18, 2025, this exclusive collection will hit shelves this weekend. Those who are in Japan and are interested in the merchandise can locate the shop at Shibuya PARCO in Tokyo. The Timberland x Sonic the Hedgehog series offers both footwear and apparel.

Just as iconic as the character is the American lifestyle label’s Premium 6-Inch Boot. At first glance, the silhouette and overall design remain intact. Upon closer inspection, we have the image of Sonic with the aforementioned shoes instead of his usual red/white sneakers.

You can find it above the Timberland emblem near the heel on the lateral side. Meanwhile, the medial section touts the “Sonic the Hedgehog” logo. Moreover, this version comes with cobalt blue laces and a hang tag. We like the subtle yet striking co-branding on this SKU as it doesn’t go overboard.

Likewise, other products in the Timberland x Sonic the Hedgehog lineup include a long-sleeve graphic T-shirt and a short-sleeve graphic T-shirt. These are available in black or white. Only 30 pairs of boots are up for grabs, while the shirts are limited to 50 examples for each color.

Images courtesy of SEGA/Timberland