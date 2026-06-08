For watches with square cases, our usual bet is Bell & Ross. Another name that comes to mind, which specializes in the same form factor, is TAG Heuer. While the former’s catalog mostly draws inspiration from flight instruments, the latter imbues its lineup with the spirit of motorsport. As proof, we have the Monaco Speed 12.

One look and it immediately becomes obvious that reference WBW2180.FT8133 touts a unique timekeeping complication. TAG Heuer is marketing it as a fresh avant-garde horlogerie entry for a good reason. A glance is not enough to truly understand what makes this model so different from the rest of the Monaco SKUs.

This elegant accessory arrives in a 40 mm x 40 mm titanium case — robust enough to withstand submersion as deep as 98 feet. It’s an impressive feature, given that the complex components within only have sapphire crystals to prevent moisture ingress. Each Monaco Speed 12 is a showcase of precision engineering and intricate craftsmanship.

Its metal enclosure holds an intricate open-work dial, a central minute hand, and no hour indicator. As strange as it sounds, there’s a reason behind this odd configuration. Instead of the standard central hour hand and hour markers, the timepiece uses 12 rotating pistons. As the minute hand completes one revolution, another piston flips to show the succeeding hour.

What makes this possible is the Calibre TH84-00 — developed and built by La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton. The self-winding movement operates at a frequency of 4 Hz (28,800 vph) and boasts a 45-hour power reserve. TAG Heuer outfits the Monaco Speed 12 with a black fabric-textured rubber strap and a grade 5 titanium buckle.

Images courtesy of TAG Heuer