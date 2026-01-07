It has been quite some time since we got to feature another exquisite timepiece from Breguet. With so many flashy and avant-garde references dropping here and there, keeping track of everything is far from easy. Nonetheless, upon checking, the new Expérimentale 1 reminds us why the luxury watchmaker maintains a lofty status among its peers.

First thing you’ll notice on the official website is the statement that reads “price on request.” This is already an industry-wide indicator that a wristwatch is beyond the average person’s pay grade. Since the Swiss firm has been in the business for about 250 years, and enjoys a level of prestige only a few can match.

A bit of research on our part reveals an approximate price conversion of $405,000 USD from 320,000 CHF. Presentation-wise, the Expérimentale 1 arrives with a round 18k Breguet gold case measuring 43.5 mm x 13.3 mm (WxD). A stylized “B” in cursive adorns the non-screw-down crown, while its fixed bezel frames a sapphire crystal lens.

Flip reference E001BH/S9/5ZV over to reveal a second sapphire crystal cover for its exhibition case back. For a bit of textural contrast against the smooth, polished surfaces, the double-stepped touts fluted engravings. Surprisingly, despite the almost ornamental approach to its construction, this stunning timepiece boasts a 10 ATM water resistance rating.

The timekeeping instrument’s in-house manual 7250 caliber has a 72-hour power reserve. Surprisingly, the hand-wound movement also incorporates a high-frequency tourbillon with a magnetic escapement. It apparently oscillates at a rate of 72,000 vph or roughly 10 Hz. The Expérimentale 1 “is inspired by the pocket watch No. 3448.” Accompanying each example is a navy blue rubber strap with an 18K Breguet Gold ardillon buckle closure.

Images courtesy of Breguet