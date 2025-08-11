Supercars, hypercars, private jets, and luxury homes are typically the hallmarks of someone who’s made it in life. However, the majority who belong in such circles consider large recreational watercraft as the ultimate flex. Hence, the world’s leading shipyards constantly keep their fleet fresh and exciting. We have word that Riva’s 54 Metri is its largest hull to date.

Since the annual Cannes Yachting Festival is just around the corner, expect news and rumors to regularly drop in the days leading up to the event. Those who’ve attended previous installments know that the latest vessels of all sizes are on full display. However, it’s a fact that the largest models tend to draw more attention from the crowd.

With an overall length of 177 feet and a 28-foot beam, the 54 Metri is an impressive sight to behold. With a sleek outline that’s ready to slice through water with ease, she is both sporty and elegant from any angle. A cruise aboard this magnificent monohull is bound to delight and become a memorable experience.

The superyacht touts an all-aluminum construction with a distinctive profile courtesy of Riva’s partnership with Officina Italiana Design. Living spaces, amenities, and more span a total of four decks. The first unit in the series flaunts shades of Bright Black, London Gray, and Moon Gray. Meanwhile, its opulent volumes feature leather, marble, and teak for modern sophistication.

Riva says the 54 Metri can easily accommodate up to 10 guests and 11 crew, including the skipper. There are plenty of areas to soak up the sun and socialize outdoors, while a pool at the aft beach club helps you cool off. Lastly, twin MTU diesel engines at 1,920 horsepower each form the propulsion system..

Images courtesy of Riva