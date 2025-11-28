Are you having trouble coming up with what to give a gamer this holiday season? We know many people do, given there are so many options to choose from. Most of them probably own the latest home consoles or have just recently built a new gaming rig. If you plan to gift them with something whimsical but in a cool way, consider the Xbox Classic Clog.

Before you double down on this suggestion, just make sure whoever receives these has no issues with Crocs. It’s totally unfair that a lot of people hate the American footwear brand for its supposedly ugly designs. In our opinion, this is a totally subjective issue. Anyway, this SKU is an awesome tribute to Microsoft’s gaming subsidiary.

Aesthetically, fans will love every bit of detail in this SKU. The Xbox Classic Clog manages to capture distinct elements to evoke the gaming spirit. Despite Microsoft’s current situation in the home console market, what truly matters are the great memories we all have with systems across several generations.

“The Xbox collection just dropped an exclusive Classic Clog style that was designed with gamers in mind. Player left or player right, each shoe reimagines the iconic Xbox controller with fixed buttons and joysticks, perfect for couch co-op. Load game, these Crocs shoes were made for kicking back,” reads the store page.

Design-wise, we have the familiar silhouette rendered exclusively in black. The Xbox emblem appears on each side of the heel straps and replaces the “o” on the Crocs branding. Lastly, instead of the usual ventilation holes for Jibbitz charms, the Xbox Classic Clog upper resembles the Xbox gamepad.

Images courtesy of Crocs/Xbox