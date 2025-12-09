We’re still reeling from the awesome collaboration between Ulysse Nardin and URWERK. The UR-FREAK is one stunning timepiece. It flaunts an equal measure of classic sophistication and avant-garde aesthetics. As huge fans of timekeeping instruments with disruptive designs, the UR-10 Spacemeter is strangely a bit understated for our tastes.

This is by no means a caveat, because it just goes to show the team also knows how to pull off elegance if they feel like it. In the watchmaker’s words, “at first glance, a paradox unfolds: a round dial, hands in the center, concentric counters… features that seem alien to URWERKS DNA, yet in truth reveal a new facet of the company’s ethos.”

As you can see, the UR-10 Spacemeter is such an outlier in contrast to the rest of the catalog. Nevertheless, you’re looking at a somewhat familiar layout with the two-position crown sitting at 12 o’clock on the case middle. Meanwhile, octagonal titanium/steel housing frames a round dial in either metal (gray) or dark (black).

URWERK opts for a sandblasted finish, which results in a matte texture that feels and looks premium. A trio of subsidiary dials suggests this is a chronograph, but the counters measure something else. It is a treat for those who want more insight about our home planet and the star it orbits.

In addition to the central two-hand hour/minute complication, it tells the Earth’s rotation, the Earth’s revolution/rotation around the sun, and the Earth’s revolution around the sun. Precision comes from the in-house UR-10.01 automatic caliber. The self-winding movement also boasts a 43-hour power reserve. The UR-10 Spacemeter is paired with a metal bracelet for a classy look.

Images courtesy of URWERK