The 2021 Formula One Championship season was one hell of a roller coaster ride for fans. Max Verstappen eventually clinched the top spot over Lewis Hamilton, which was met with controversy. As we look forward to the start of the 2022 installment next month, TAG Heuer spoils fans with a brand new Formula 1 Red Bull Racing Special Edition timepiece.

“To celebrate the alliance between Red Bull Racing and TAG Heuer, and Max Verstappen’s recent World Drivers’ Championship victory, TAG Heuer has released a brand-new version of the TAG Heuer Formula 1 Red Bull Racing Special Edition,” says the product page. It’s available with a silicone strap or a steel bracelet.

Both options share the same DNA. There’s the 43 mm round steel case with a satin finish except for the polished edges. Just like the older models, the bezel is still stationary despite how it looks. The blue insert features a tachymeter scale in white, with the brand emblem at 12 o’clock in red.

Shifting over to the caseback of the TAG Heuer Formula 1 Red Bull Racing Special Edition, you’ll find a special engraving. It is the motorsport branding over a checkered backdrop with the TAG Heuer badge to denote the partnership between the two. Meanwhile, among the two pushers on each side of the crown, the top sports a red band.

We have a blue sunray dial, skeleton hands, applied Arabic numeral hour markers, and an outer minute track in red. The three sub-dials look like analog instruments on a dashboard. A date window sits diagonally at 5 o’clock. Finally, the TAG Heuer Formula 1 Red Bull Racing Special Edition runs on a Swiss quartz movement.

Images courtesy of TAG Heuer