Rumors about Google’s Pixel Watch launching soon is once again trending. The most recent versions of Wear OS are certainly a big improvement. In fact, it was enough for Samsung to ditch its proprietary Tizen OS. If you’re after a more premium wearable that packs the operating system’s versatility, the Calibre E4 42 mm from TAG Heuer should do the trick.

Traditional timepiece users shouldn’t worry as the Swiss watchmaker will continue its craft. Nevertheless, much like the rest of its Connected series, the Calibre E4 42 mm caters to its more tech-savvy clients. Only top-class materials go into this build to make it appear and feel premium on our wrists.

This top-tier smartwatch comes with a 42 mm round steel case and a black ceramic bezel. For those wondering, the hour makers and TAG Heuer emblem are printed. To the right is a push-button crown in between two pushers. These may look like crown guards but they are tactile.

Unlike its 45 mm sibling, the Calibre E4 42 mm goes for a sapphire crystal with curved edges to cover its 1.28-inch (412×412) OLED. powering its custom version of Google’s software is a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chipset. TAG Heuer says it will run on Wear OS 2 out of the box but will eventually upgrade to Wear OS 3.

As for battery life, the 330 mAh unit in the Caliber E4 42 mm should be enough for a full day of use. No worries about moisture here as TAG Heuer equips it with an ingress protection of up to 160 feet. Just like any modern wearable, its array of sensors will track activities and other health-related metrics. It looks classy paired with the H-shaped steel bracelet and its push-button folding clasp closure.

Images courtesy of TAG Heuer