Casio’s G-SHOCK watches are renowned the world over for their rugged design and exceptional durability. The iconic chunky profile of its case and the use of materials like resin in its construction is probably why some are hesitant to invest in one. If you know someone who needs convincing, show them the MRG-B2000SG-1A and tell them it’s highly limited.

This is G-SHOCK’s latest samurai-inspired timepiece under its MR-G series and is meant to commemorate the brand’s 40th anniversary. Just like its predecessors, the MRG-B2000SG-1A flaunts exquisite craftsmanship we can proudly show off on our wrists. Only 7,000 examples are allocated worldwide and are sure to sell out as collectors typically snap these up upon availability.

Starting with the titanium case, they are listing its dimensions at 54.7 mm x 49.8 mm x 16.9 mm, while the watch’s total weight is around 138 grams. As indicated by the product page, this new variant “incorporates the Shougeki-Maru: Gai, the kabuto helmet Casio commissioned for the MR-G line.” Furthermore, each bezel features intricate engravings of the Maedate crest by metalsmith Kobayashi Masao.

The rock-grain textures and tiger were all hand-engraved by the master craftsman which makes each MRG-B2000SG-1A a timekeeping masterpiece. G-SHOCK also reveals that the recrystallized titanium receives dark silver AIP after it has been deep-layer hardened. A special plaque to denote its exclusive distinction is visible at the 10 o’clock position of its case band. Four lab-grown rubies adorn the bezel to symbolize a decade each.

G-SHOCK then contrasts the striking visuals of the MRG-B2000SG-1A with a white Dura Soft fluro rubber strap. Special markings on the band are meant to represent the ito odoshi cords used in traditional samurai armor. Finally, we have a three-fold clasp closure to secure it to your wrist. Don’t miss out on this anniversary special from Casio as it ships with a special presentation box should you wish to display it when not in use.

Images courtesy of Casio/G-SHOCK