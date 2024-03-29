Prestigious Danish fashion brand Norse Projects presents a versatile year-round layer guaranteed to keep you warm, dry, and comfortable. Called the Gore-Tex Infinium Bomber Gilet, it features a blend of technical fabrics to make it windproof and water resistant, while being lightweight and extremely breathable to wear even during warm conditions.

This garment is constructed using 100% Gore-Tex Infinium with WINDSTOPPER product technology to make it totally windproof yet breathable. This membrane blocks the wind and also allows vapor to escape. This dual protection and breathability reduces the wind’s chilling effect while also lessening the risk of overheating when used while being active.

Meanwhile, lightweight yet high performance octagonal filament mesh insulation (Octa-Mesh) further provides the ideal warmth during chilly conditions. The Norse Projects Gore-Tex Infinium Bomber Gilet also boasts a durable recycled outer shell (75 denier recycled face fabric) with PFCec free D.W.R treatment to enhance its water repellency.

Layer it over a T-shirt or a polo shirt, or under a jacket or over a sweater to keep cozy and comfortable while out commuting in the urban jungle or during outdoor adventures. This vest is cut with a stand collar and sleek silhouette with subtle branding on the chest for a minimalist yet sophisticated look.

The Norse Projects Gore-Tex Infinium Bomber Gilet is designed to be a trans-seasonal vest. It offers a zip front closure, enough pockets including on the sides to store on-the-go essentials, and cinch cords on both sides of the hem for a snug fit to further keep the chill out. This vest is available in Dark Navy and Spruce Green colorways.

Images courtesy of Norse Projects