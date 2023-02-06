Under its Porsche Design label, the German carmaker offers a wide range of lifestyle and fashion products. If you’re in the market for a snazzy timepiece to match your ride, there’s a bunch to pick from. Just in case the models are not up to par with your discerning tastes, check out TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph x Porsche Orange Racing.

These types of watches are what we typically associate with motorsports. In a race, timekeeping accuracy is something people take seriously. A second or even less can mean a podium finish. TAG Heuer is a regular fixture in several prestigious competitions. It makes this collaboration a must-not-miss for fans of both brands.

Presented in a 44 mm black DLC steel case it gets contrast from vibrant orange elements throughout its construction. The fixed ceramic bezel features the tachymeter scale and frames the vertically brushed dial and its three snailed sub-dials. The TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph x Porsche Orange Racing also shows a date window at 6 o’clock.

As we shift to the exhibition case back, we can view the custom rotor of its Caliber Heuer 02 self-winding movement. A full wind is enough to keep it running for up to 80 hours. TAG Heuer then endows the Carrera Chronograph x Porsche Orange Racing with a black calfskin leather strap and a push-button folding clasp closure system.

“Speed is the name of the game in this TAG Heuer Carrera Porsche Special Edition. Paying tribute to the passion for racing shared by TAG Heuer and Porsche, it distills a bright orange inspired by the color of the sparks of heat made by the car on the asphalt. Victory is on the horizon,” reads the Carrera Chronograph x Porsche Orange Racing product page.

Images courtesy of TAG Heuer